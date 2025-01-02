Annalise Smith wants to see an average speed check system installed on the A52

A petition to install speed cameras along the A52 near Skegness has been launched following the death of a moped rider in a head-on crash involving two other vehicles.

Local resident Annalise Smith, 24, is calling for an average speed check system, ideally starting just outside Wainfleet and extending into Skegness, to help reduce the number of accidents on the stretch of road.

On Saturday (December 21), a 23-year-old man died when his Zontes Firefly 125cc moped collided with a white Ford C-Max and a red Nissan Micra traveling in the opposite direction along the A52 at Croft Bank. The 19-year-old driver of the Ford has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Moved by the recent tragedy, Ms Smith started a Change.org petition urging Lincolnshire County Council to install speed cameras. She highlighted that at least seven lives have been lost on this stretch of road since June 2021.

“Losing a life is sad anyway but especially when it’s so close to Christmas,” she said.

“People have said that speed cameras do need to be installed. From Wrarngle there is none and everyone uses it as a race track.”

As a mum to three children, Annalise added: “The last thing I want is for any of them to get in an accident.

She also raised concerns about the current state of the road, noting that cat’s eyes are not always visible at night.

“There are so many bends as you get closer to Skegness, and people become too impatient,” Ms Smith continued.

“Nothing is really going to stop reckless driving, but an average speed check camera from Wainfleet up to Skegness where it drops from a 50mph into 30mph zone would make sense.

“How many more lives need to be lost? How much more heartbreak do people need to go through for something to happen?”

Following the news, Councillors Carl Macey and Wendy Bowkett, both Conservatives, are planning to hold a meeting in the new year with the Head of Highways Infrastructure and Laboratory Services, Councillor Richard Davies, to address concerns raised by local residents.

Coun Macey acknowledged the series of accidents on the A52 near Croft in recent years, noting that the meeting would be their “first port of call” after the festive season.

“We will do everything we can to make sure we have measures in place to prevent future accidents from happening,” he said.

Annalise’s petition has already gathered more than 380 signatures. Those wishing to support it can find it here.