Police appeal after collision between car and mobility scooter

If you can help police, call 101.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter

Officers at the force control room were alerted about tha accident at 12.21pm today (28 March).

The collision took place at the junction of Winthorpe Way and Roman Bank and caused disruption to the area, closing the road for a period of time. The road has since reopened.

Injuries to those involved appear to be non-life threatening and not serious.

Police would like to appeal to anyone who might have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident capturing the moments leading up to the incident.

Email: [email protected] quoting ‘Incident 169 of 28 March’ in the subject line.

Call 101 with any information you have, quoting ‘Incident 169 of 28 March’