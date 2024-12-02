Police appeal after cyclist dies after collision near Chapel St Leonards
Officers were called to the incident, which took place on Sloothby High Lane, Hogsthorpe, at 2pm on Friday, November 29.
A white Vauxhall Combo van and a push bike were involved in the collision, which saw motorists advised to avoid the area while members of the emergency services attended.
Police say their thoughts are with the cyclist’s family and specially trained officers are supporting them at this incredibly distressing time.
Investigators are now attempting to piece together what happened and are appealing for information.
Police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the vehicles involved in the incident.
Anyone who can help, please get in touch by emailing [email protected] quoting incident number 230 of 29 November.
