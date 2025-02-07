Police appeal after man in 80s suffers serious injuries in collision in Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:17 BST
Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you can help with the investigation.
An investigation is underway after a man in his 80s suffered serious injuries following a collision in Chapel St Leonards.

Police were called to The Green on the Esplanade shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, following a collision involving a black Range Rover and a blue Mazda.

The elderly man involved in the incident is reported to have sustained life-changing injuries.

As part of the investigation, police would like to speak to anyone who saw the black Range Rover prior to the collision or the collision itself.

Anyone who has dashcam or other recorded footage that may be relevant to the investigation is also urged to get in touch.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident 393 of 5 February.

