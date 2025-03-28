Police appeal after pedestrian suffers broken bones in collision in Ingoldmells
The collision involved a silver Renault people carrier and the pedestrian suffered multiple broken bones.
It took place on Sunday in Roman Bank between 1.30am and 1.40am.
Anyone in or around that area on that date, is asked to check dashcam or mobile phone footage in the 15 minutes leading up to the collision to see if footage of either a silver Renault people carrier, or a group of four people walking along the route has been captured.
Police say the Renault may have been travelling from the Skegness direction, and the pedestrians from the Ingoldmells.
This collision took place where there was an adult’s weekend running at nearby Butlins, and police believe there will have been people in the area who we have not yet spoken with, but who may have information which could help.
Please email [email protected] quoting Incident 35 of 23 March 2025.
