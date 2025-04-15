Police appeal after serious collision near Anwick

Traffic queued back from the scene of the collision at Anwick on the A153. Photo: Jayne Bond

Police investigating a serious collision near Anwick are appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on Monday (April 14) at around 10.15am on the A153 junction with Church Lane at Anwick.

Officers say it involved a van and two cars - a white Ford Transit, a pink Kia and a white Fiat 500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The passenger of the Kia sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

"The driver of the van and the driver of the Fiat 500 sustained minor injuries.”

The road was closed for some time while emergency services were at the scene.

If you witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage of the collision but have yet to be in touch, you are asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 113 of April 14 in the subject line.