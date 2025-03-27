Police appeal for information after collision near Boston leaves motorcyclist with ‘life-threatening’ injuries
The incident took place on the B1192 Langrick Road near New York shortly before 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 26).
It involved a grey Ford Focus and a white Honda CBR 1000 motorbike.
A short while ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The rider of the motorcycle has been left with life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.”
Appealing for help from the public, the spokesman continued: “If you were driving along that route at the time of the incident, or in the surrounding area in the 15 minutes leading up to the incident, please check your footage and see if you have captured either vehicle.
“The motorcyclist was in a group of three bikes, which would have been distinctive on any footage.
“If you have CCTV which may have captured something, please also check your footage.
“All vehicles were travelling in the direction of Coningsby.”
Anyone who can help is asked to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected], quoting incident 334 of March 26, or call the unit on 01522 212316, quoting the same incident number.
