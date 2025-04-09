Police appeal for information following collision between motorcycle and car near Boston

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the outskirts of Boston this morning (Wednesday, April 9).

The incident took place in Wainfleet Road next to the junction of Rochford Tower Lane at about 5.45am.

It involved a Kawasaki Ninja ZX and a blue Audi Q5.

A short while ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 20s, received minor injuries.

The junction of Wainfleet Road and Rochford Tower Lane. Picture: Google Street View

“The road was closed at the time of the collision and remains closed while our investigation at the scene continues.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle travelling in the area or has relevant dashcam or recorded footage, is asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting incident 34 of April 9.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A road on the outskirts of Boston has been closed this morning (Wednesday, April 9) following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident in Wainfleet Road at about 5.45am.

Road closures were put in place at the Spilsby Road roundabout, Rochford Tower lane junction, and further north near to the Castle Inn, in Haltoft End.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.