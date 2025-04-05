Police confirm tragic death of man and 10-year-old girl in caravan fire in Ingoldmells

A man and a 10-year-old girl have tragically died in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

Emergency services were called to Goldenbeach Holiday Park on Roman Bank at 3.53am today (5 April).

Next of kin have been informed and police say they will be supported by specially trained officers.

The fire was first reported by Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, who said the incident has caused a significant electrical outage, potentially affecting a two-mile radius. Members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews attended from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford. Two crews remained at the scene and fire investigations are on-going.

Police Crime Scene Investigators are also on site, carrying out inquires to determine the exact cause of the fire.

As investigations are at very early stages, police say they are keeping an open mind.

East Lindsey District Council took to social media to share news of the tragedy and said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time.”