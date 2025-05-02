Police currently at the scene of an explosion in Boston
Lincolnshire Police say they are currently at the scene of an explosion in Boston.
The force have described the incident in Pulvertoft Lane, off High Street, as ‘isolated’.
A short time ago a spokesman said: “Officers are working alongside other emergency services, and we will provide more information when we can.”
More on this as we have it.
