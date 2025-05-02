Police currently at the scene of an explosion in Boston

Published 2nd May 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 17:36 BST
Lincolnshire Police say they are currently at the scene of an explosion in Boston.

The force have described the incident in Pulvertoft Lane, off High Street, as ‘isolated’.

A short time ago a spokesman said: “Officers are working alongside other emergency services, and we will provide more information when we can.”

More on this as we have it.

