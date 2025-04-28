Police investigate serious collision near Market Rasen

Police are investigating a serious collision near Market Rasen.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision at 2.54pm on Thursday April 17, involving the driver of a white Volkswagen Crafter van and the rider of a silver Honda CB 1000.

Officers say the driver of the van was believed to be travelling along the A1103 Top Road near Kingerby where it meets the A631, and the rider of the motorcycle was travelling on the A631 towards West Rasen.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the van was unharmed.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch.

“If you can help, contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU). You can call via 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 238 of April 17.”