Police investigation under way over fire in Boston that damaged car and trees - appeal for information made

A fire in a residential area of Boston that severely damaged a car and a row of trees was started deliberately, the fire service has said.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the outbreak off High Street yesterday (Sunday, June 8) at about 9.50pm.

The incident took place where Oxford Street meets Edwin Street.

Severe damage was caused to a vehicle and three trees, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The scene between Oxford Street and Edwin Street, Boston, following Sunday night's fire.

A quantity of ‘general rubbish’ was also affected, they added.

Crew members used two hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus in tackling the fire.

The cause has been determined as deliberate, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the fire spread from the trees to the vehicle.

“The investigation is currently being treated as arson and the investigation remains on-going,” they added.

Anyone who has any dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage that may help police with their investigation, is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 388 of June 8.