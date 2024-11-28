Police issue update on collision in Boston involving lorry and mobility scooter

The road closure in Sleaford Road at its junction with Lister Way.

Police have released an update on a collision involving a lorry and a mobility scooter that took place in Boston this morning (Thursday, November 28).

Originally described as a ‘serious collision’, Lincolnshire Police say the injuries that came as a result of the incident have now been classed as ‘minor’.

Following the incident, Sleaford Road was closed between Lister Way and Woodville Road.

A spokesman for the force said it is ‘not clear’ when the road will re-open.

The road closure in Sleaford Road at its junction with Woodville Road and Brothertoft Road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A ‘serious’ collision involving a lorry and a mobility scooter has taken place in Boston this morning (Thursday, November 28).

About noon, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was seen coming into land in the Sleaford Road area of the town.

A short time ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a lorry and a mobility scooter at Carlton Road in Boston. Officers were called to the incident at 11am. We will provide more information when we can.”