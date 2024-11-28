Police issue update on collision in Boston involving lorry and mobility scooter

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 17:23 BST
The road closure in Sleaford Road at its junction with Lister Way.The road closure in Sleaford Road at its junction with Lister Way.
Police have released an update on a collision involving a lorry and a mobility scooter that took place in Boston this morning (Thursday, November 28).

Originally described as a ‘serious collision’, Lincolnshire Police say the injuries that came as a result of the incident have now been classed as ‘minor’.

Following the incident, Sleaford Road was closed between Lister Way and Woodville Road.

A spokesman for the force said it is ‘not clear’ when the road will re-open.

The road closure in Sleaford Road at its junction with Woodville Road and Brothertoft Road.The road closure in Sleaford Road at its junction with Woodville Road and Brothertoft Road.
ORIGINAL STORY:

A ‘serious’ collision involving a lorry and a mobility scooter has taken place in Boston this morning (Thursday, November 28).

About noon, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was seen coming into land in the Sleaford Road area of the town.

A short time ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a lorry and a mobility scooter at Carlton Road in Boston. Officers were called to the incident at 11am. We will provide more information when we can.”

