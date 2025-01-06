Police issue warning after flooding causes disruption on Lincolnshire roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning after severe weather has caused flooding on several of the county’s roads.

Officers are currently dealing with multiple road traffic incidents and are recomming to only make essential journeys where feasible.

Motorists are advised to avoid the following areas:

A1 north and southbond between Gonerby Moor and Long Bennington - closed due to flooding

A15 between Sleaford and Lessingham - impassable due to flooding

A15 between Bourne, Billingborough and Folkingham - many areas impassable due to flooding

The road between Adlington and Sedgebrook - closed due to flooding

B1176 Burton Coggles - impassable due to flooding

Sandland Marston - impassable due to flooding

A151 Edenham - impassable due to flooding

Swaton Lane, Swaton - the Swaton Eau has burst its banks and the surrounding area is flooded

A17 Fulbeck - there is a vehicle stuck, unable to get up the hill

Flooding has closed many of the county's roads.

Anyone who does have to venture out is asked to take extra care on our roads and follow this advise :

Plan and know your route and consider alternative routes if needs be.

Leave extra space as your braking distance will be drastically increased.

Go slow and smooth for steering, braking and accelerating.

Select a higher gear to help with grip.

Be extra cautious on hills which can be a particular problem in ice.

It is also advised to trav el with a blanket, a warm coat, phone charger, good footwear, warning triangle and torch.

Further updates will be published as we receive them. Stay safe out there!