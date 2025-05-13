Police make appeal after passenger in collision near Boston dies
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police on Thursday, May 1, at 12.55pm.
It took place on the A52 at Wrangle, near the village primary school, and involved a white DAF truck, a red Vauxhall Astra and a grey Land Rover Discovery.
Two people – the driver and passenger in the Astra – were taken to hospital following the collision.
Sadly, the passenger, a man in his 70s from the Spalding area, died on Friday (May 9), police said today.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the moments beforehand to contact us.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident number 176 of May 1.