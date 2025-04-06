Police name father and 10-year-old daughter who died tragically in caravan fire in Ingoldmells

Lee Baker, 48, and his 10-year-old daughter Esme died in a caravan blaze in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police have named a man and his 10-year-old daughter who it is believed died in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

Lee, 48, and Esme Baker, from the Nottingham area, were spending the weekend together in the resort when the tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A member of the family said: “Lee and Esme were excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together.

"We are all utterly devastated at what’s happened.

A man and a 10-year-old girl have tragically died in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

"This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss.”

Members of the public were invited to leave flowers in their memory at the nearby Sandancer pub on Sunday. A gofundme page, ‘Lee and Esmee’ has also been set up to support the family with a charity night planned later.

Investigations continued well into the night on Saturday to establish the cause of the blaze, which was attended by fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford. These investigations remained on-going throughout the weekend.

"We are still awaiting formal identification of the two people who tragically lost their lives in this incident, which could take some time,” said Lincolnshire Police.

“However, we do believe the victims to be 48-year-old father, Lee Baker and his 10-year-old daughter Esme Baker, both from the Nottingham area.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Insp Lee Nixon, said: “We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis.

"We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire.

"Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging."

To add to that, Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time. Our Fire Investigation Team is working with colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

"Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time."