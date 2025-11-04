Police probe after man’s body discovered in Sleaford

Police have cordoned off an area on The Drove in Sleaford after a man's body was found.

Police are describing the death of a man in Sleaford as “unexpected”.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers attended an address on The Drove, in Sleaford, this morning (Tuesday November 4) after the discovery of the body of a man.

A police spokesperson said: “Our Force Control Room received a call at 5.28am and police officers along with East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead a short time after.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and at this stage are treating the death as unexpected.”

The man’s age or identity have not yet been released, but the force said that locals should expect to see a police presence in the area during the morning as officers continue enquiries, but they said there was not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

They added: “We currently have a police cordon around the scene, and we ask members of the public to avoid the area whilst our officers carry out their enquiries.”

Police were managing the scene, with a forensics tent seen on site.

Drivers could still access The Drove but it was reduced to one lane for traffic due to the emergency services vehicles in attendance.

If anyone has information about the death, they can contact police on 101 referring to Incident 44 of Tuesday November 4.

There have already been a number of messages of condolence from locals on social media, such as: “How awful my condolences to his family and friends.” Another said: “So sad thoughts go to all involved.”