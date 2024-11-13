Pre-dawn collision at level crossing near Boston leads to delays on roads and rails after barrier damaged
The incident in Station Road, Hubbert’s Bridge, was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 5.40am.
A spokesman for the force said one of the vehicles struck the barrier and ended up on the tracks, with the other on the side of the road.
“Both vehicles were recovered and Network Rail has attended to assess damage and carry out any repairs needed,” the spokesman said, adding that the road re-opened just after 8.30am.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Unfortunately, quite a lot of damage was caused to one of the gates and the crossing had to be closed while our teams carried out repairs.”
Trains, they said, were able to run again from about 8.20am.
