Pre-dawn collision at level crossing near Boston leads to delays on roads and rails after barrier damaged

By David Seymour
Published 13th Nov 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 17:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collision involving two vehicles at a level crossing near Boston led to disruption for motorists and rail passengers this morning (Wednesday, November 13).

The incident in Station Road, Hubbert’s Bridge, was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 5.40am.

A spokesman for the force said one of the vehicles struck the barrier and ended up on the tracks, with the other on the side of the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Both vehicles were recovered and Network Rail has attended to assess damage and carry out any repairs needed,” the spokesman said, adding that the road re-opened just after 8.30am.

The Hubbert's Bridge level crossing. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Hubbert's Bridge level crossing. Picture: Google Street View
The Hubbert's Bridge level crossing. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Unfortunately, quite a lot of damage was caused to one of the gates and the crossing had to be closed while our teams carried out repairs.”

Trains, they said, were able to run again from about 8.20am.

Related topics:Station RoadNetwork RailTrains

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice