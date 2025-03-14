£1m scheme to help flood victims announced by Lincolnshire County Council

Lincolnshire County Council has launched a £1 million scheme to help flood victims.

Called the Property Flood Resilience Scheme, it’s a delivery of the pledge made earlier in the year by cllr Colin Davie that help would be given to those affected by extremes of seasonal weather.

The money will be spent on helping residents to install property flood resilience measures such as flood barriers to doors and passive resistant airbricks.

The scheme will be for those households where the living space has flooded in recent storms. Any money left over after those properties have been helped will then go to other properties that were not able to apply to the Government-led scheme which was set up following Storm Henk in January 2024.

Each eligible household can be awarded up to £5,000 to carry out these flood resistance works and LCC officers will be writing to eligible households in the next few weeks to liaise with property owners directly.

Cllr Davie, executive member for environment, planning and economic development said: “I am delighted that we have been able to make this substantial sum of money available to support Lincolnshire residents who were most affected by the recent storms.

“We have worked hard to find this money to fund the scheme, and we will make every penny of it count in the real world.

“Our flood officers will get in touch with everyone who reported having had water inundation into their homes recently, and from there we can put in place very real measures to help their property become more flood resistant.

“This is only a partial solution to the problem of the increasing regularity of floods. A lack of funding from central Government to the Environment Agency, and other stakeholders, means that we need a long-term discussion about how areas such as Lincolnshire can be best supported to keep properties and businesses safe from water inundation.

“The PFR scheme is an on-the-ground attempt by ourselves to bring about improvement for the people of Lincolnshire in the short term.”

For more information about managing flood risk, go here: Managing flood risk – Lincolnshire County Council