£68m flood schemes to protect communities and boost local economy

Flood schemes totalling £68 million to protect communities across the East Midlands have been announced by the Environment Agency.

The schemes outlined today (Monday) will protecting 6,000 properties are to receive the go ahead with fresh government funding this year.

This includes an increase in funding from £7 million to £11 million for the beach nourishment from Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point.

The announcement follows the Government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.

In Lincolnshire, Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point beach renourishment received just over £11 million.

It also comes after the Envirnoment Agency (EA) issued a flood alert for tidal flooding of areas near the Lincolnshire coastline on Sunday – indicating we should never underestimate the threat from the sea.

The EA has published a list of the communities across the nation to benefit from projects this year.

In Lincolnshire, , the EA annual beach management sees sand dredged from licensed areas of the seabed.

This is then pumped onto the beach to replace levels naturally lost to the sea throughout the year. This reduces the risk of flooding for 20,000 homes and businesses, 24,500 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land. Replenishing the sand means that the beaches, instead of hard defences like sea walls, take the brunt of the waves’ force and energy.

This reduces the amount of damage and erosion to those hard defences and lessens the risk of water overtopping them.

The EA has been restoring sand levels on the Lincolnshire coast every year since 1994. It recently secured business case approval to continue this beach management until 2027. In addition to reducing flood risk, the work brings supplementary social and economic benefits by retaining the sandy beaches for a vibrant tourism industry. This year’s beach renourishment is due to start in May this year.

This investment is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, delivering security for working people and renewal for our country. It will boost economic growth in local communities, by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change.

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said:

“Protecting communities in the East of England] from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority.

“The delivery of the schemes in the East of England will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

“Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from firsthand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting schemes in the East of England, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

The Government has prioritised £140 million to ensure 29 major schemes in progress but struggling with cost pressures can be delivered without further delays. However, the EA has warned it will not be possible to fund all of the many schemes on our pipeline in this coming year’s flood investment programme. Read what Lincolnshire Council Council has to say regarding the threat of flooding to the coast in this week’s Lincolnshire World titles.