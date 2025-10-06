Public asked to avoid area of village near Boston following discovery of a body

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid part of a village near Boston following the discovery of a body.

A short time ago, Lincolnshire Police said on its Facebook page: “Emergency services have been called to the picnic area in Stickney after a report of a body was sadly found at the location.

“A caller to our control room had earlier called reporting they were concerned for the welfare of someone.

“We're asking people to avoid the area for the time being.”