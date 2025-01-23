RAF Typhoon lands safely without canopy after ‘in-flight’ emergency
A Typhoon fighter jet from RAF Coningsby has returned safely after an “in-flight” emergency.
An RAF Coningsby spokesperson has confirmed that the canopy of a Typhoon from XI (F) Squadron was “jettisoned by the pilot” during a flight over the North Sea.
The incident is said to have happened earlier today (January 23).
“The aircraft recovered safely to RAF Coningsby and the pilot is fine,” added the spokesperson.
The incident comes a week after a “pylon" detached itself from the wing of a Typhoon over East Yorkshire, near Bridlington, on January 17.
No damage to any property was reported and injuries.
