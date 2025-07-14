A swimmer was rescued from the water south of the lifeguarded area by a member of the public

The RNLI has issued a warning after a swimmer was rescued outside of the lifeguarded area in Skegness.

The incident happened on Saturday during an extremely busy period due to the weather, when HM Coastguard responded to a high volume of calls, including missing children.

In a statement, RNLI Linfeguards Lincolnshire said: “A swimmer was rescued from the water south of the lifeguarded area by a member of the public.

"Lifeguards responded and provided first aid before the coastguard rescue team and ambulance service arrived to take over.

“Thankfully, she was fine but this again highlights the importance of swimming between the flags, which is the area lifeguards are supervising and can respond to within seconds.

“The flags are there for a reason. The teams assess the hazards on the day and place them in specific places accordingly.

"Please only swim between them to protect you from hazards and also to make sure you are in the eye line of the lifeguards on duty.”

As the good weather continues, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has issued advice to keep children safe.

How to reduce the risks:

• Stay close and supervise children at all times

• Agree a meeting point if you get separated.

• Take a photo of your children to show coastguards in an emergency.

• Write your contact details on your child's safety wristband so that you can be reunited easily.

In an emergency at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard