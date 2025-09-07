RNLI lifeguards end patrols for summer season along Lincolnshire coast

RNLI lifeguards wrap up their patrols along the Lincolnshire coast this weekend after the exceptionally good weather resulted in one of their busiest summers.

The Lifeguards started their season in May and during peak summer months have patrolled Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea as well as Skegness.

On the longest and hottest day of the year, a Lifeguard Supervisor described the crowds at Skegness as the busiest he'd seen in 17 years.

The beaches saw over 5,000 visitors, a number usually only seen during the peak August season.

Over the summer, the good weather has resulted in high volumes of missing children and numerous rescues, including a dog that became tired in the sea and was towed to safety using its lead.

Sadly, in spite of the lifeguards efforts to protect the public from the dangers of the sea, there has been a total of five tragedies along the Lincolnshire coast, including on non lifeguarded beaches in Ingoldmells and Anderby Creek.

Three of the tragedies took place since the beginning of July on Skegness beach, with the most recent last month. A man in his 30s died after being pulled from the sea just days after a woman in her 60s lost her life after getting into difficulties in the sea.

The lifeguards are due to finish their patrols on Lincolnshire beaches at 6pm tonight (Sunday).

An official report on the season will be released in due course.

In the meantime, the RNLI Lifeguards have issued the following , #FloatToLive advice should anyone find themelves in difficulties in the sea.

- Tilt your head back with ears submerged

- Relax and try to breathe normally

- Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat

- It's ok if your legs sink, we all float differently