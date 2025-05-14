RNLI needs you in shout for Inshore Lifeboat volunteers

Skegness RNLI is appealing for more crew for the Inshore Lifeboat.

‘It’s challenging but rewarding – it might sound corny but we are like a family.’

That’s how RNLI volunteer Lyz Thein describes her role on the Inshore Lifeboat as the charity appeals for more crew to follow in her footsteps.

Lyz joined the Inshore Lifeboat crew five years ago and loved it so much she also qualified for the all-weather boat and is station treasurer.

"I got involved because I knew people on the crew and it’s a great way of giving back for all the amazing work the charity does,” she recalled. “It’s challenging and rewarding – and there is a great social mix too.

"Everyone supports each other. We are like a family really.”

Covering part of the Lincolnshire coastline, Skegness has operated an all-weather lifeboat for over 175 years. Today, two lifeboats cover one of the region's busiest beaches and surrounding areas.

Last year, the RNLI Skegness lifeboats were tasked 40 times in 2024, with the All Weather Lifeboat launched seven times and the Inshore Lifeboat 20 times

The Lifeboat Crew are all volunteers, headed up by the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Launch Authorities and supported by a Shore Crew team. All boat and shore crew follow the RNLI’s national Competency Based Training Scheme and respond to pagers when there is a request to launch the lifeboats. The wider team includes volunteer fundraisers, shop volunteers and water safety volunteers.

By becoming a member of the Inshore Lifeboat crew, successful volunteers will help save lives at sea by ensuring that lifeboats are in a state of permanent readiness for crewing the lifeboat on service and exercise, under the command of the Helm.

The work includes being on call for lifeboat ‘shouts’, undertaking training and maintaining competence under the Competency Framework as necessary. Volunteers also attend exercises nd contribute to the overall upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment.

Qualities for this role include being a team player and good communicator, and having general fitness and the ability to learn new skills

Volunteers will also live or work within 20 minutes of the station and be between 18 and 65 years of age (B-Class)/ 18 and 55 years of age (D class)

By joining an inclusive and diverse organisation, you would meet new people and join a motivated and enthusiastic team who are making a difference. You would also learn skills and gain experience to enhance your CV

Training to fulfil the volunteer role will be provided and reasonable out of pocket expenses reimbursed

An open evening to meet members of the crew and find out all about what the volunteers do and how you can join is taking place tonight (Wednesday, May 14), at The Hideout Cafe and Bar in Compass Gardens in Skegness from 6pm to 9pm.