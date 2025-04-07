Road closed due to single vehicle collision near Sleaford

The A153 was closed between Sleaford and Ancaster on Saturday morningThe A153 was closed between Sleaford and Ancaster on Saturday morning
The A153 between Sleaford and Ancaster was closed on Saturday morning after a vehicle crash.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a single vehicle collision appeared to have left the road between Greylees and South Rauceby, close to Sleaford Golf Club.

It occurred some time around 7am, according to AA traffic news.

Police said they expected the road to be closed for some time while emergency services dealt with the incident and drivers were advised to seek alternative routes.

A force spokesperson updated later saying that although the incident had initially been deemed serious, the occupant did not turn out to be seriously injured.

The road was reopened later that day.

