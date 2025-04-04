Road closed in Boston due to fire at block of flats

Lincolnshire Police news.

Emergency services have been tackling a fire at a block of flats in Boston this morning (Friday, April 4).

A short while ago, Lincolnshire Police said it was assisting Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service with the incident in Shaw Road.

It said it had closed the road and the surrounding footpaths to assist crew members, and asked people to avoid the area.

More on this incident when we have it.