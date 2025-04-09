Road closed near Boston following collision between motorcycle and car

Lincolnshire Police news.

A road on the outskirts of Boston has been closed this morning (Wednesday, April 9) following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident in Wainfleet Road at about 5.45am.

Road closures were put in place at the Spilsby Road roundabout, Rochford Tower lane junction, and further north near to the Castle Inn, in Haltoft End.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.