Road closed near Boston following collision between motorcycle and car
A road on the outskirts of Boston has been closed this morning (Wednesday, April 9) following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident in Wainfleet Road at about 5.45am.
Road closures were put in place at the Spilsby Road roundabout, Rochford Tower lane junction, and further north near to the Castle Inn, in Haltoft End.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.