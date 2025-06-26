Section of A16 in Boston closed following two-vehicle collision
Lincolnshire Police have closed a section of the A16 in Boston following a two-car collision.
The section is on John Adams Way, between the Liquorpond roundabout and Spalding Road.
Police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes where feasible while they deal with this incident.
