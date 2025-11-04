Serious collision closes road at Revesby
Emergency services attended the scene of what police were describing as a serious collision on Main Road in Revesby earlier this morning (Tuesday November 4).
The incident is reported to have happened not far from the Red Lion Pub in the village and the Boston Road B1183 was closed from Boston direction while emergency services attended.
There were no updates on the number of vehicles involved or injuries to occupants.
Traffic was likely to be busy in the area and police were asking motorists to seek alternative routes if possible.
The collision is being investigated under Incident 56 of today.