'Severe' damage caused in Boston property fire - two cats rescued
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the outbreak in Norfolk Place, off Norfolk Street, shortly after 2am yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).
Crews from Boston, Kirton and Leverton attended the incident.
In tackling the fire, crew members used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, six thermal imaging cameras, and small tools.
They left the scene at about 2.25am.
Speaking today, a spokesman for the fire service said the incident caused ‘significant’ fire damage to a section of a room at the property and a carport, plus smoke damage throughout the property.
During the incident, two cats were rescued from the address, they also said.
“We understand that they have been taken to the vets by the owner,” the spokesman said.
“Fire investigations have been completed, but we were unable to determine a cause for the fire,” the spokesman added
