'Severe' damage caused in Boston property fire - two cats rescued

By David Seymour
Published 8th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library imageLincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library image
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library image
A fire in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday, May 7) has caused ‘severe’ damage to part of a property in Boston.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the outbreak in Norfolk Place, off Norfolk Street, shortly after 2am yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).

Crews from Boston, Kirton and Leverton attended the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In tackling the fire, crew members used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, six thermal imaging cameras, and small tools.

They left the scene at about 2.25am.

Speaking today, a spokesman for the fire service said the incident caused ‘significant’ fire damage to a section of a room at the property and a carport, plus smoke damage throughout the property.

During the incident, two cats were rescued from the address, they also said.

“We understand that they have been taken to the vets by the owner,” the spokesman said.

“Fire investigations have been completed, but we were unable to determine a cause for the fire,” the spokesman added

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice