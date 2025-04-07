‘She lit up a room’: Family of Toynton All Saints women bravely speak of the devastating impact of road accident deaths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a 24-year-old Toynton All Saints woman have given a brave and candid interview on what it is like to hear that a loved one has been killed in a tragic road accident.

In December 2020, Courtney Davies died in a fatal collision on the A15 at Bishop Norton.

The interview was released today by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and Lincolnshire Police to serve as a reminder to all, to use our roads safely and take the greatest care when in charge of a vehicle.

In 2024, 53 people lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads. They are someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, someone’s son, someone’s brother.

Ginny’s kind-hearted daughter with a wicked sense of humour

Courtney’s mum, Ginny, describes her as a beautiful person with a wicked sense of humour, who ‘lit up a room’ and whose bright future was taken away.

Ginny said, “Courtney was my eldest daughter. She was an events manager, and was involved in weddings. A lot of people have said that she lit up a room. She loved to sing, especially country music, and she would sing everywhere. She was kind-hearted. She had a wicked sense of humour and a giggle to go with it.

“When it happened, it wasn't really the classic knock on the door out of nowhere. We knew that something had happened. We were trying to get in touch with Courtney and she would always either text or call us to let us know she was okay and that particular night we couldn't get a hold of her.

“We saw headlamps and...we ran out and we saw 'police' written on the side so in that moment, I just, I think I knew.

“At that time they weren't sure if it was Courtney they were asking what she looked like and if this was her car and then one officer went out and asked me to wait a minute and he was on his radio and I remember following him out and saying “just tell me”, “just tell me” and clearly at that time he was trying to get confirmation.

“She was doing nothing wrong. It's a busy road. There was an LGV going the other way, that stretch is quite narrow, he felt it was a little close to an HGV coming the other way so he'd moved over slightly and started to go off the road and he then went to move back over and over-corrected so that he ended up clipping three other vehicles and then Courtney.

“Her car was taken off the road with the impact and she was the only one who didn't walk away that night.

“Courtney doesn't have a voice anymore, and this is the most terrible thing that can happen but from the other side of it we're also aware that for the officers that have to go in and break this news...I can't imagine doing that job.”

Emma’s sister remembers her as someone who danced, sang and laughed constantly and says her death has “hole in the family that can never be replaced”.

She said, “Courtney was one of those people where every time she came in a room you knew that you were going to be laughing. She always was cracking jokes, she was always dancing and singing.

Recalling the night of the fatal collision, Emma said: “Me and my dad decided that we'd go out and go look for her because we'd heard there'd been an accident on the A15.

“I said to my sister, my twin, before I left as soon as she gets home ‘you call me’, as soon as that phone rings ‘you call me’

“As me and dad were driving down the road my sister called me and I thought ‘great, she's home, Courtney's home’ and I picked up the phone and I could hear my mum wailing in the background so upset.

"I could hear officers talking and their radios going off and it was my sister's boyfriend and he said ‘I'm so sorry but Courtney's died’. And so I had to tell my dad in the car.

“We turned around, we went home and everybody was just in pieces.

“I think a lot of people think ‘oh well if someone's drinking or on drugs then that's when accidents happen’ but actually they happen regardless at any time without those factors included so I think it's important to raise that awareness so people think when they get in the car about safety. Their safety, other people's safety.

“My sister was that light in the room and I think it's left a hole in the family that can never be replaced.”