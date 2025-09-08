Skegness RNLI flag day raises over £3667 to help volunteers continue vital work.

Volunteers at Skegness RNLI have thanked supporters of the annual flag day for helping them raise a staggering £3667.43.

Hundreds of beach goers and supporters attended the popular event at the Lifeboat Station.

Traditionally organised for the last week in July, this year’s event was no different, fundraising spanning the week culminating in a day of fun and celebrations at the end of the week.

In a statement on social media thanking supporters. RNLI Skegness said: “We literally couldn't do it without you all; our supporters and our community

“In total the week’s fundraising raised an amazing total of £3667.43 – vital donations to your local charity to help us continue to train, equip and support our volunteer crews do what they do.

“We have long standing relationships with so many business' and individuals and a heartfelt thanks go to you all for your continued support.

"The volunteers at RNLI Skegness, be they crew, shore crew or fundraisers appreciate every single penny were are able to raise thanks to your incredible generosity.”