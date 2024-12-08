Storm Darragh brings trees down across roads in Lincolnshire

Motorists have been facing disruption in Lincolnshire as a result of trees falling across roads from Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday evening (Saturday, December 7), Lincolnshire Police said its Force Control Room had received about 100 calls on the subject and urged people to take extra care.

Areas affected included Skellingthorpe, Market Deeping, Holbeach, Old Leake, and Welbourn – with the last four all coming in the space of an hour from 6pm, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little earlier in the evening, Boston Police said via its Facebook page: “We are getting a high number of calls in relation to trees blocking roads in the local area. Please be vigilant when out and about and drive to the road conditions. If you can avoid heading out, we would advise you do so. Thank you to the locals who are helping the police to remove trees – there have been a few broken chainsaws!”

The scene in Kingsway, Boston, on Saturday afternoon due to Storm Darragh. Picture: Connor Sargeant

One road affected in Boston was Kingsway, where a tree had fallen across the road near Skinners Ice Cream.

After being alerted to the blockage, Starky’s Transport and Recovery, of Boston, attended the scene, arriving shortly after police.

Shaun Stark, owner, said he was concerned that the tree might prevent an emergency vehicle from reaching someone in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I set my lorry up with my crane and managed to move it bit by bit, then moved my lorry and again moved it bit by bit.”

Work takes place to clear the blockage in Kingsway.

Shaun was joined by friend Richard Pettitt, who stopped.

Richard, Shaun explained, helped him put heavy-duty straps around the tree for lifting and moving.

Thirty-five minutes after Shaun arrived at the scene, the road was clear again, he said.

“So many people were grateful,” he said. “I didn’t get paid for this – I didn’t expect to. I just wanted to help the local community out in a bad situation.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 6pm today. Police ask for incidents to be reported by calling 101.