Teamwork helps Skegness RNLI tow of disabled 30-foot yacht

Skegness RNLI and Wells RNLI assist yacht ' Feeling Fantastic' Credit: RNLI Wells

Teamwork helped Skegness RNLI with the tow of a 30-foot yacht that had suffered steering failure due to a broken rudder off the Lincolnshire coast.

Wells RNLI All-Weather lifeboat Duke of Edinburgh was requested by HM Coastguard to assist the volunteer Skegness lifeboat crew last Wednesday.

The yacht Fantastic Feeling, which was adrift and deemed a potential navigation hazard, required immediate assistance.

Upon assessment of the situation, it was determined that Wells was the safest and most suitable haven harbour to take the vessel into.

Wells All-Weather lifeboat launched on a low-water service and was at sea by 3.10pm, heading to a pre-agreed meeting point seaward of Scolt Head Brancaster. The volunteer crew arrived on scene at 3:39pm and took over the tow from the Skegness lifeboat at 3:50pm.

With the yacht securely under tow, a safe course was set for Wells Harbour. The vessel was successfully brought alongside at Wells Quay at 6:15pm, allowing for necessary repairs to the steering gear to be carried out in a safe environment.

Chris Hardy, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Wells RNLI, said: “This was a great example of RNLI cooperation in action. Our crews worked closely with our colleagues from Skegness to ensure the safe recovery of the yacht. Wells is a recognised safe haven on this stretch of coast and bringing the vessel here was the safest option for all involved.”

”Wells RNLI lifeboat returned to station for high-water recovery and was ashore by 7:05pm. Following standard post-service procedures including refuelling, washing down and rehousing, the Duke of Edinburgh was ready for service once again by 7:30pm.