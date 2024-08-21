Teenage motorcyclist loses their life following collision near Sleaford - police appeal for information
Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 5.35pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 20).
It took place on the A15 at Leasingham and involved a motorcycle being ridden by a 17-year-old male in the direction of Lincoln and a Volvo heavy goods vehicle travelling towards Holdingham.
The 17-year-old sadly died at the scene of the collision, Lincolnshire Police has said.
“His family have been informed; they will be supported by specially trained officers,” a spokesman said.
The driver of the HGV, a man in his 60s, was not seriously injured, they added.
The spokesman continued: “We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam of either vehicle or anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision. We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.
“Anyone who has any information they think may assist our investigation into this tragic incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, Det Con Helen Allcroft, by email at [email protected] or call 01522 212316.”
