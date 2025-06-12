Two building fires near Boston reported to fire service within minutes of each other
At 11.36am, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a building fire in Eleven Acre Lane, Kirton.
Crews from Kirton, Leverton and Spalding attended the incident.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, two drags, and two sets of breathing apparatus in tackling the blaze.
The outbreak caused severe fire damage to 50 per cent of a wooden lean-to and light fire damage to an adjoining shed and a vehicle.
A spokesman for the fire service said the cause of the fire was accidental, explaining that embers from controlled bin burning led to the ignition.
Just seven minutes later, at 11.43am, the fire service was called to a building fire in Saundergate Lane East, Wyberton.
This was attended by both appliances from Boston.
Crew members used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one thermal imaging camera as part of their response.
The incident led to severe fire damage to a loft space and its contents, light smoke damage to a hallway, and water damage to one bedroom of the property.
The spokesman for the fire service said the cause was also accidental, explaining that works in the loft space had led to the ignition.
