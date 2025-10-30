Two car collision outside Aldi in Louth
Emergency services were called to a two car collision outside Aldi in Louth today (Thursday, October 30).
According to Lincolnshire Police the incident was reported at 4.06pm, involving the drivers of an Audi and a Skoda outside Aldi on Newbridge Hill.
A police spokesperson said the occupants had been injured but it was unclear at this time how seriously.
Matthew Newton of Louth came across the collision soon after it happened and said he could see police, fire ambulance crews on the scene and the road was blocked.