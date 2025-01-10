Two men killed in collision on A17

Lincolnshire Police are now investigating after two male drivers died in a collision on the A17 on Friday morning (January 10). Photo: Lincs Police

Police have launched an investigation into a collision which has sadly claimed the lives of the two male drivers involved.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham just after 7am today (Friday, January 10), to a report that a white Ford transit van and a tanker HGV had collided.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman reported: “Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a 68-year-old man, and the 23-year-old man driving the van were both pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicles, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.”

The road remained closed for some time as crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue remained on scene to clear debris safely, and officers carried out initial investigations this afternoon.

The spokesman said: “This is complex work and will take us some time, so the road is expected to be closed until early evening.

“Local diversions have been put in place by Highways, and we ask people to avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the collision, and asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam and was in the area at the time to check their footage.

They are keen to view footage which shows either vehicle in the minutes before the collision. The white Ford transit was said to be travelling from the Sleaford direction, towards Newark along the A17, while the tanker was travelling from the Newark direction towards Sleaford.

If you can help, contact 101 and ask for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) or email [email protected] quoting incident 53 of January 10.