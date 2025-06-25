Two pedestrians injured in Co-op car park collision

The Co-op car park in High Street, Wainfleet, said to be the scene of the collision where two pedestrians were seriously injured. Photo: Google Streetview

Two men have been seriously injured in a collision in the Coop food store car park in Wainfleet.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the incident reported at 7.28am today (Wednesday, 25 June) in which a grey Vauxhall Corsa is said to have been in collision with two pedestrians in the car park of the High Street store.

A police spokesman said: “One of the pedestrians, a man in his 70s, has suffered serious injuries, and the other pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has suffered life-threatening injuries. Both received treatment at the scene and are being cared for in hospital.”

They added: “This collision happened at a time where there were morning commuters around, and we know there will be people we have not yet spoken with who have information which can help us to understand the circumstances of the collision.

“We are asking for anyone who was in or around the Co-op car park at the time of the incident and witnessed this take place, to get in touch.”

They also appealed to people to check dashcam footage in case it has captured anything of note, including a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

If you can help, get in touch with their serious collision investigators on 01522 212316 or email: [email protected], quoting incident 57 of June 25.