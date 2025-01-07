UPDATE: 29 flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire

The scene behind the church at Havenside. Photo: Sam Howes.

Residents are keeping close watch on the River Steeping in Wainfleet as 29 flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Resilience Forum says the flooding risk for roads, land and properties remained overnight and there are a number of places they are keeping a close monitor on.

According to Wainfleet’s Coun Wendy Bowkett, there was overtopping of Spilsby Road in Wainfleet yesterday (Monday) and the situation is being monitored.

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue had two pumps moving flood water from the area near to the B195 but it is understood they have now left the scene.

The Forum says it is also keeping close watch on the West Glen River at Greatford, near Stamford, which at 11pm last night was significantly above normal levels.

Mapping had identified 49 properties in that area which are at risk, but we can’t say for certain what an exact number would be.

“We’re asking that all residents and businesses both of those areas to monitor flood warnings so that they can take action if needed,” said the Forum.

The warnings can be found via https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.../lincolnshire.

Areas where flood warnings remain in place include:

Barlings Eau in Langworth

Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay

Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain

Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries

Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from South Witham to Marston

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow

Isolated properties near the River Lymn and Steeping

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area

Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme

River East Glen in the East Glen Valley

River Glen at Greatford

River Glen at Kates Bridge

River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints

River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage

River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane

River Trent at Girton

River Trent at Newark for riverside properties

River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge

River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas

River Welland in Market Deeping

River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston

River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham

River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

River Witham in Marston and Hougham

River Witham in North Witham

Swaton Eau in Swaton Village

Wider area at risk around Croft

Wider area at risk around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints

For further updates visit here https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings/lincolnshire#warnings