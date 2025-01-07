UPDATE: 29 flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire Resilience Forum says the flooding risk for roads, land and properties remained overnight and there are a number of places they are keeping a close monitor on.
According to Wainfleet’s Coun Wendy Bowkett, there was overtopping of Spilsby Road in Wainfleet yesterday (Monday) and the situation is being monitored.
Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue had two pumps moving flood water from the area near to the B195 but it is understood they have now left the scene.
The Forum says it is also keeping close watch on the West Glen River at Greatford, near Stamford, which at 11pm last night was significantly above normal levels.
Mapping had identified 49 properties in that area which are at risk, but we can’t say for certain what an exact number would be.
“We’re asking that all residents and businesses both of those areas to monitor flood warnings so that they can take action if needed,” said the Forum.
The warnings can be found via https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.../lincolnshire.
Areas where flood warnings remain in place include:
Barlings Eau in Langworth
Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay
Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain
Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries
Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from South Witham to Marston
Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg
Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow
Isolated properties near the River Lymn and Steeping
Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area
Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme
River East Glen in the East Glen Valley
River Glen at Greatford
River Glen at Kates Bridge
River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints
River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage
River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane
River Trent at Girton
River Trent at Newark for riverside properties
River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge
River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas
River Welland in Market Deeping
River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill
River Witham in Marston and Hougham
River Witham in North Witham
Swaton Eau in Swaton Village
Wider area at risk around Croft
Wider area at risk around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints
- For further updates visit here https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings/lincolnshire#warnings
