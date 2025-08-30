UPDATE: Hundreds line streets waving flags in support of peaceful protest in Skegness

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Skegness in support of a peaceful protest against the continued migrant occupancy of a local hotel.

Nationally, there have been fears of mass unrest after judges revoke ban on housing migrants at protest-hit Epping hotel.

However, the protest in Skegness today (Saturday) was planned before the judges’ ruling – focusing on the County Hotel along the seafront and a proposed mosque on Roman Bank.

In scenes described as like ‘carnival day’, crowds waved union flags and St George’s flags as protestors set off marching from the railway station to the County Hotel, which has housed migrants since 2022 and is the last one of five in the resort originally used by the Home Office.

Protestors marching along Skegness seafront.

Around 100 police officers on foot and in vans were on patrol, enclosing the counter protestors at the County, where marchers were met with shouting.

Barry Robinson followed the march. “I’d estimate there was around 500 protestors – far more than the previous ywo protests in Skegness.

"Apart from the counter protestors, everyone seemed to be supporting it – waving Union Flags and St George’s flags along the route.

"Even the Clock Tower has been draped with flags – I have never seen anyghing like it.”

Organiser of the protest is Steve Dand – a former Skegness man who still lives in county and describes himself as an ‘active patriot’ – and was due to follow a similar format to the Skegness Fights Back protest by Patriotic Alliance in 2023.

Mr Dand told Lincolnshire World: “The country has had enough of this ‘invasion’ and it raises the subject of why can they get homed in luxury hotels at our expense when we have our own homeless that need a place to stay, including veterans that put their lives on the line for their country.”

Lincolnshire Police warned of some possible disruption but said it has has been working with partners alongside the protest organiser to help ensure this event is a peaceful one.

“Our role is to facilitate those who wish to exercise their right to protest and express their views in a peaceful and legal manner and we would encourage members of the community to allow others to use their voice,” a statement reads.

“However, we will not tolerate disorder, hatred or violence on our streets and will not hesitate to step in and act if necessary.

“A counter-protest is also set to take place and we would extend the same sentiments to those wish to take part.

“Road users could see some disruption and it is likely to be busier than normal in and around the town on Saturday.

“We understand that the topics at the centre of this protest are near to people’s hearts and passions can run high, but please respect each other.”

Last week MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice came out in support of peaceful protests outside hotels descibing them as a ‘reflection of people’s genuine concerns’ about immigration.

Richard Tice, who is also the deputy leader of Reform UK, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the government had ‘failed’ in its strategy to reduce the number of small boat crossings to the UK and said that this is causing anger.

He said: “On multiple occasions, I’ve asked the Home Secretary in the House of Commons when will this smash the gangs strategy work, when will the boats stop coming and we never get the answer.

“The protests we’re seeing currently are a reflection of people’s genuine frustration.”

Mr Tice went on to say the people in Skegness are ‘grateful’ that fewer migrants are being housed in hotels in the town.