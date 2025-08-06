UPDATE: 'It's a wrap': Skegness Carnival says thank you to supporters

As reported, hundreds of people enjoyed the annual 999 Day in Tower Gardens and the carnival parade through the town.

But there was a small section on social media who said they were upset by a change in the route, seemingly unaware that it been advertised by the organisers for safety reasons ahead of time.

The movie-themed parade and following events had all of the ingredients of a blockbuster – the usual challenges in recruiting volunteers and raising funds, as well as ever-increasing mountains of paperwork and hoops to jump through to satisfy the Lincolnshire Safety Advisory Group. And in addition, this year, there was heartache of losing a key committee member, Janet Boultby.

Our headline ahead of the event after the sad loss was announced said ‘The show must go on’ – and that is exactly what happened.

In a closing comment on their Facebook page, Skegness Carnival focused on the incredible achievement that against all odds they pulled it off. They commented: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Carnival such a success – from float builders and stallholders to our amazing volunteers and everyone who came to watch.

"Now we’re looking ahead to another great local event – Skegness Pride is just around the corner, and we’d love to help them spread the word. It’s another chance to come together, celebrate, and enjoy everything our brilliant community has to offer.”

Some admin points were raised by Town Clerk Steve Larner at Wednesday’s meeting, but Coun Steve Kirk said the committee shouldn’t be disheartened.

"Having been involved in the voluntary sector for many years I know it’s getting harder to put on events – there are hewer people willing to help and more people who think they have the right to criticise.

"These volunteers put their heart and soul and hundreds of hours a year into organising this event – and their success should be measured on if they enjoyed themselves.

"The vast majority of people enjoyed the event and I’d like to say well done.”

John Byford added: “It’s easy to point out what’s missing or what could be better. It’s harder, much harder, to do the work. So instead of tearing down, maybe ask what you could build. Next year’s carnival planning will start soon. If you want to see it done differently, be part of the team that makes it happen.

“Because Skegness belongs to all of us. And it will only be as good as what we’re all willing to put in.”

1 . Skegness Carnival 999 Day Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes has fun with a young 'recruit' at the Skegness Fire and Rescue engine. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Carnival 999 Day The Skegness crew from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue took along an engine to 999 Day. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Carnival 999 Day Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes pleased to see Lincolnshire Police recruiting young. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness Carnival 999 Day The engine belinging to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is always popular ar 999 Day. Photo: Barry Robinson