UPDATE: Man charged with arson at Skegness holiday apartments appears in court
Aaron Suggitt, of no fixed address, was charged with commiting arson with intent to endanger life within a room of the Coasters Hotel, North Parade, Skegness on Friday, October 11.
Suggitt was also charged that he assaulted by beating a 46-year-old woman on the same day.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court in November.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was alerted in the early hours of Friday and sent four crews to the scene at the Coasters Holiday Apartments on North Parade.
Witness Lisa Enstone, who took the image above, commented: “I was out earlier to see if the Northern Lights would make another appearance on my way back home and came across the fire.
“It was a shock – I'm just glad everyone was safely evacuated.”
A spokesperson for the fire service said at the time: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 5am to this incident and both crews attended from Skegness along with a crew from Wainfleet, one from Alford and the aerial ladder platform from Skegness.
"A fire investigation is taking place."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.