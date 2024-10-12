UPDATE: Man charged with arson at Skegness holiday apartments appears in court

Scene of the fire on Skegnes seafront. Photo: Lisa Enstone

A 26-year old man charged in connection with a fire that started in a block of Skegness holiday apartments remains in custody following an appearance in court.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Aaron Suggitt, of no fixed address, was charged with commiting arson with intent to endanger life within a room of the Coasters Hotel, North Parade, Skegness on Friday, October 11.

Suggitt was also charged that he assaulted by beating a 46-year-old woman on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court in November.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue contucted an investigation of the fire at the apartments (right).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was alerted in the early hours of Friday and sent four crews to the scene at the Coasters Holiday Apartments on North Parade.

Witness Lisa Enstone, who took the image above, commented: “I was out earlier to see if the Northern Lights would make another appearance on my way back home and came across the fire.

“It was a shock – I'm just glad everyone was safely evacuated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the fire service said at the time: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 5am to this incident and both crews attended from Skegness along with a crew from Wainfleet, one from Alford and the aerial ladder platform from Skegness.

"A fire investigation is taking place."