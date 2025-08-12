UPDATE: Man in his 30s dies after being pulled from sea in Skegness

The Coastguard alerted police of the incident on Skegness beach.

A man in his 30s has died after being pulled from the sea in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this evening, Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had received a call from the Coastguard at 6.25pm and emergency services were at the scene.

“We received a call from the Coastguard reporting that they had rescued a man from the water,” police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man, aged in his 30s, was recovered to the beach but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

This is the third tragedy on Skegness beaches since the beginning of July. On Friday a woman in her 60s died after getting into difficulties in the sea.

Last month Aaron Keightley, from Beaumont Leys in Leicester, was enjoying his first holiday with friends in Skegness when he got into difficulties and sadly died.