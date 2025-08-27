UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy is reunited with loved ones
An 11-year-old boy who went missing from a caravan park in Ingoldmells has been found safe and well.
Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for help to locate Jayden, who went missing from King Fisher Caravan Park around 1pm today (Wednesay).
He had been missing nearly six hours when the police reported the good news.
A statement reads: “We are pleased to say he has been found safe and well, and has been reunited with his loved ones.
“We want to say a huge thank you to the members of the public who called in with information - your help made all the difference and enabled our officers to track him down.”