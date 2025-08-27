Can you help find Jayden, who went missing from King Fisher Caravan Park in Ingoldmells?

An 11-year-old boy who went missing from a caravan park in Ingoldmells has been found safe and well.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for help to locate Jayden, who went missing from King Fisher Caravan Park around 1pm today (Wednesay).

He had been missing nearly six hours when the police reported the good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement reads: “We are pleased to say he has been found safe and well, and has been reunited with his loved ones.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the members of the public who called in with information - your help made all the difference and enabled our officers to track him down.”