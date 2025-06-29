UPDATE: Missing teenage boy incident at Anderby Creek
HM Coastguard said it was coordinating the search, which began at 2pm, involving a helicopter, a plane and rescue teams from Mablethorpe, Skegness and Wrangle.
RNLI lifeboats from Mablethorpe and Skegness were also launched.
Lincolnshire Police received a call to safety at 2.49pm. Officers urged those in the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work as part of this incident.
In an update at 8.05pm, police said searches were continuing to take place at Anderby Creek.
“We are supporting Coastguard, and officers have been searching throughout the afternoon,” a statement read.
“The boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.”
Emergency services remained at the scene and police thanked all members of the public who allowed them to carry out their work.
We will bring you further updates on this incident when they are released.
