UPDATE: Missing teenage boy incident at Anderby Creek

By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Jun 2025, 07:27 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 07:39 BST
The RNLI all-weather lifeboat at Skegness was launched following a call to safety  to Lincolnshire Policeplaceholder image
A multi-agency search for a teenage boy reported missing in Anderby Creek continued into the evening yesterday (Saturday)

HM Coastguard said it was coordinating the search, which began at 2pm, involving a helicopter, a plane and rescue teams from Mablethorpe, Skegness and Wrangle.

RNLI lifeboats from Mablethorpe and Skegness were also launched.

Lincolnshire Police received a call to safety at 2.49pm. Officers urged those in the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work as part of this incident.

In an update at 8.05pm, police said searches were continuing to take place at Anderby Creek.

“We are supporting Coastguard, and officers have been searching throughout the afternoon,” a statement read.

“The boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

Emergency services remained at the scene and police thanked all members of the public who allowed them to carry out their work.

We will bring you further updates on this incident when they are released.

