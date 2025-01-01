UPDATE: Police appeal after motorcyclist sadly dies in collision on A158 at Partney roundabout

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in which a motorcyclist sadly died on the A158 near Sausthorpe.

Officers received a call at 2.53pm yesterday (New Year’s Eve) from their colleagues at East Midlands Ambulance Service, reporting the incident on the A158 just before the Partney roundabout.

The collision involved two vehicles, a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Isuzu car. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s from the Louth area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed until 10.30pm last night as investigations into the incident began.

As part of their investigation, police would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the collision, or has footage of vehicles on the road in the moments leading up to the incident.

Witnesses can contact police in the following ways:

Email [email protected] putting Incident 181 of 31 December in the Subject line.

Call 01522 212316 quoting the same incident number.