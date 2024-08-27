A woman who went missing yesterday in the Great Steeping area has been found ‘safe’.

A statement reads: “Jane has been found and although receiving medical treatment, she is safe and sound.“Thank you so very much for the shares and calls to our Force Control Room, it was one of these calls that helped find her. We're very grateful.“A big thank you to the Lowlands Search and Rescue volunteers who turned out to help search for Jane too. Your help is very much appreciated.”