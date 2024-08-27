UPDATE: Police report missing Jane has been found 'safe'
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal as concerns grew for the welfare of the woman, called Jane. Lowlands Search and Rescue volunteers also joined in the search.
However, later that day police reported the good news she had been found.
A statement reads: “Jane has been found and although receiving medical treatment, she is safe and sound.“Thank you so very much for the shares and calls to our Force Control Room, it was one of these calls that helped find her. We're very grateful.“A big thank you to the Lowlands Search and Rescue volunteers who turned out to help search for Jane too. Your help is very much appreciated.”
