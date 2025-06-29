UPDATE: Tragic discovery of body after teenager goes missing at Anderby Creek
Lincolnshire Police have said they are saddened to report that the body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Several emergency services and organisations had been searching for the boy since the initial call was made at 2.49pm on Saturday, June 28.
RNLI lifeboats, HM Coastguard land based units, helicopters and Fixed wing aircraft, Police Drones and officers searching the beaches formed part of this extensive search, all supported by Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team.
During the search, the boy’s family were supported by specially-trained officers.
Police said: “We would like to thank the public’s help in allowing emergency services to respond to the incident.
“Our thoughts at this time are with the boy's family.”
Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team sent several responders to support Lincolnshire Police and HM Coastguard during the search and have issued a statement: "We’re really saddened to hear the news that a body was discovered on Sunday morning following Saturday’s reports of a missing child in the sea.
"Several L-CAT responders were deployed to aid the search at Anderby Creek, supporting colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, HM Coastguard Skegness, HM Coastguard Wrangle, RNLI Skegness, RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
"Our condolences go to boy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."
