UPDATE: Tragic discovery of  body after teenager goes missing at Anderby Creek

The RNLI all-weather lifeboat at Skegness was involved in the search.

A multi-emergency services search for a teenage boy who went missing in Anderby Creek has concluded with the tragic news that a body has been found.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have said they are saddened to report that the body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Several emergency services and organisations had been searching for the boy since the initial call was made at 2.49pm on Saturday, June 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RNLI lifeboats, HM Coastguard land based units, helicopters and Fixed wing aircraft, Police Drones and officers searching the beaches formed part of this extensive search, all supported by Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team.

During the search, the boy’s family were supported by specially-trained officers.

Police said: “We would like to thank the public’s help in allowing emergency services to respond to the incident.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the boy's family.”

Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team sent several responders to support Lincolnshire Police and HM Coastguard during the search and have issued a statement: "We’re really saddened to hear the news that a body was discovered on Sunday morning following Saturday’s reports of a missing child in the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Several L-CAT responders were deployed to aid the search at Anderby Creek, supporting colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, HM Coastguard Skegness, HM Coastguard Wrangle, RNLI Skegness, RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Our condolences go to boy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."